Loyola-Chicago looks to extend streak vs S. Illinois

Loyola of Chicago (13-3, 8-1) vs. Southern Illinois (7-4, 1-4) Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola of Chicago (13-3, 8-1) vs. Southern Illinois (7-4, 1-4)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its seventh straight conference win against Southern Illinois. Loyola of Chicago’s last MVC loss came against the Indiana State Sycamores 76-71 on Jan. 10. Southern Illinois lost 69-66 to Indiana State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Southern Illinois’ Lance Jones has averaged 13.1 points while Ben Harvey has put up 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Ramblers, Cameron Krutwig has averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while Tate Hall has put up 9.8 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Ramblers have allowed just 55 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 41.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Salukis are 7-0 when holding opponents to 45.6 percent or worse from the field, and 0-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Ramblers are 13-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 0-3 when opponents exceed 66 points.

STREAK STATS: Loyola of Chicago has won its last four road games, scoring 66.8 points, while allowing 50.3 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Loyola of Chicago has held opposing teams to 57.3 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Ramblers have allowed just 50.7 points per game over their six-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.