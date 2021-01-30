CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Louisiana Tech holds on for 65-62 win over Southern Miss

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 5:39 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald scored 15 points and his pair of free throws with two seconds remaining secured Louisiana Tech’s 65-62 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Tae Hardy converted a three-point play with 44 seconds left to pull Southern Miss within 63-62, but the teams traded misses in the last 16 seconds before Archibald was fouled.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 14 points for Louisiana Tech (14-5, 7-3 Conference USA). Isaiah Crawford added 11 points.

Tyler Stevenson had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-10, 3-7), who have now lost four games in a row. Justin Johnson added 14 points. Hardy had 10 points.

Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss 76-63 on Thursday.

