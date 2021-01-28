Lipscomb looks for road win vs Stetson

Lipscomb (10-8, 5-3) vs. Stetson (4-8, 2-4) Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for…

Lipscomb (10-8, 5-3) vs. Stetson (4-8, 2-4)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for its fifth straight win over Stetson at Edmunds Center. Stetson’s last win at home against the Bisons came on Jan. 31, 2015.

FAB FRESHMEN: Stetson’s Rob Perry, Chase Johnston and Josh Smith have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Hatters points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Hatters have scored 67 points per game and allowed 70 points per game against Atlantic Sun opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 67.9 points scored and 78 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 31.9 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Stetson is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 4-2 when it scores at least 63.

BEHIND THE ARC: Stetson’s Johnston has attempted 92 3-pointers and connected on 38 percent of them, and is 12 of 40 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Bisons have averaged 19.7 free throws per game, including 23 per game against conference opponents.

