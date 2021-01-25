CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Likayi lifts New Mexico State over Western New Mexico 70-41

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 9:14 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Wilfried Likayi had 20 points as New Mexico State routed Western New Mexico 70-41 on Monday.

Evan Gilyard II had 12 points for New Mexico State (3-1). Gerald Doakes added 11 points and William McNair had eight rebounds.

Breion Powell had nine points for the Mustangs.

