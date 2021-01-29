CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Lee scores 15 to…

Lee scores 15 to lead St. Peter’s over Manhattan 59-55

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 11:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Matthew Lee registered 15 points as St. Peter’s narrowly beat Manhattan 59-55 on Friday night.

Tarojae Brake had 13 points for St. Peter’s (8-6, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Fousseyni Drame added 12 points and seven rebounds. Hassan Drame had seven rebounds. KC Ndefo had four points, seven rebounds, and six blocks.

Warren Williams had 13 points for the Jaspers (5-5, 4-5). Ant Nelson added 11 points. Samir Stewart had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up