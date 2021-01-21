La.-Monroe looks to end streak vs Texas State

Texas State (9-4, 3-1) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (4-9, 2-4) Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State…

Texas State (9-4, 3-1) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (4-9, 2-4)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks to extend Louisiana-Monroe’s conference losing streak to five games. Louisiana-Monroe’s last Sun Belt win came against the Arkansas State Red Wolves 62-55 on Jan. 2. Texas State beat Arkansas-Little Rock by 11 in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Bobcats are led by the junior duo of Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry. Harrell is averaging 13.3 points while Asberry is putting up 13.3 points per game. The Warhawks have been led by juniors Russell Harrison and Koreem Ozier. Harrison has averaged 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while Ozier has put up 13.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Warhawks have scored 71.3 points per game against Sun Belt opponents so far, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MASON: Harrell has connected on 41.7 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Texas State has scored 67 points per game and allowed 58 over its three-game road winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Warhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bobcats. Louisiana-Monroe has 45 assists on 80 field goals (56.3 percent) across its past three games while Texas State has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Texas State has held opposing teams to 63.5 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.