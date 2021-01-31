CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Krutwig leads Loyola of…

Krutwig leads Loyola of Chicago past Missouri St. 72-46

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and five assists as Loyola of Chicago won its seventh straight game, romping past Missouri State 72-46 on Sunday.

Keith Clemons had 12 points and six rebounds for Loyola of Chicago (14-3, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Bears’ 27.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Loyola of Chicago opponent this season.

Loyola of Chicago dominated the first half and led 41-16 at the break. The Bears’ 16 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Isiaih Mosley had 8 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (9-4, 5-4). Gaige Prim added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up