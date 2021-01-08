INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Kreuser carries North Dakota…

Kreuser carries North Dakota St. over Omaha 71-69

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds and Sam Griesel scored on a jumper as time expired to lead North Dakota State to a 71-69 win over Nebraska Omaha on Friday night.

Griesel had 19 points for North Dakota State (5-6, 5-1 Summit League). Tyree Eady added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Wanjang Tut scored a career-high 31 points for the Mavericks (2-11, 0-3), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Marlon Ruffin added 15 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up