Kiss scores 22 to lift Bryant over St. Francis (Pa.) 72-63

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 7:08 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 22 points as Bryant beat St. Francis (Pa.) 72-63 on Friday.

Michael Green III had 16 points for Bryant (10-3, 6-2 Northeast Conference). Chris Childs added 11 points, and Hall Elisias had nine points, 20 rebounds and three blocks. Kiss made 4 of 6 3-pointers and had six rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 18 points for the Red Flash (2-7, 1-4). Marlon Hargis added 12 points and eight rebounds. Josh Cohen had eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Red Flash with the win. St. Francis defeated Bryant 89-82 Thursday.

