CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Kimbrough leads La Salle…

Kimbrough leads La Salle over Saint Joseph’s 90-83

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 7:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jared Kimbrough had a career-high 24 points as La Salle defeated Saint Joseph’s 90-83 on Monday.

Anwar Gill had 15 points for La Salle (6-8, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jhamir Brickus added 10 points. Kimbrough made 12 of 13 shots.

Jack Forrest scored a career-high 25 points for the Hawks (1-10, 0-5). Taylor Funk added 17 points, and Jordan Hall had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

Makeup, nail polish and highlights are now all parts of the modern soldier

OMB: 'Every effort will be made to maximize' telework with COVID-19 spread

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up