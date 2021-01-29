CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Keyser carries NC Central past Carver College 94-61

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 7:27 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Keyser had 22 points as North Carolina Central routed Carver College 94-61 on Friday.

Deven Palmer had 17 points for North Carolina Central (2-3). Justin Wright added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Jordan Perkins had 10 points and nine assists.

Bryson Scott had 15 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Stephon Augusta added 15 points and Antwon Ferrell had 14 points.

