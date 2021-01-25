Kent State, Ball State meet in conference play

Kent State (7-4, 4-3) vs. Ball State (6-7, 4-4) John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State (7-4, 4-3) vs. Ball State (6-7, 4-4)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes meet as Kent State takes on Ball State. Kent State fell 76-74 at Toledo in its last outing. Ball State lost 85-77 to Ohio in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Kent State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Danny Pippen, Mike Nuga, Justyn Hamilton and Tervell Beck have combined to account for 66 percent of all Golden Flashes points this season, though that’s number’s dropped to 39 percent over the team’s last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Cardinals have scored 75.8 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they managed against non-conference competition.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 29.9 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Ball State is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Kent State is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-4 when fewer than four Golden Flashes players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38 percent. The Golden Flashes have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game.

