CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Kante lifts Hofstra over…

Kante lifts Hofstra over Towson 71-58

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Isaac Kante scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Hofstra to a 71-58 win over Towson on Saturday.

Kvonn Cramer had 16 points for Hofstra (8-6, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Jalen Ray scored 16 points andTareq Coburn had 12 points with nine rebounds.

Zane Martin had 17 points for the Tigers (3-6, 2-2), Jason Gibson scored 12 and Nicolas Timberlake 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Haha — hear the one about the pandemic snow day?

Tale of 2 agendas: Trump's signature workforce policies are gone, but others may stick

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Military has new way to keep in touch with service members during stressful times

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up