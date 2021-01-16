CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Johnson leads Nicholls St. over Cent. Arkansas 74-72

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 7:40 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Kevin Johnson had 17 points as Nicholls State narrowly beat Central Arkansas 74-72 on Saturday.

Najee Garvin had 16 points for Nicholls State (6-5, 4-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Andre Jones added 12 points. Ty Gordon had 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Rylan Bergersen had 24 points for the Bears (3-10, 2-3). Jared Chatham added 14 points and 18 rebounds. Khaleem Bennett had 11 points.

