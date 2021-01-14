Jackson, UTSA visit La. Tech

UTSA (5-6, 1-3) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-4, 2-2) Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

UTSA (5-6, 1-3) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-4, 2-2)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Jhivvan Jackson and UTSA will go up against Kalob Ledoux and Louisiana Tech. Jackson has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games. Ledoux is averaging 8.8 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Ledoux, JaColby Pemberton, Isaiah Crawford, Kenneth Lofton, Jr. and Amorie Archibald have combined to account for 70 percent of Louisiana Tech’s scoring this season including 67 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For UTSA, Jackson, Keaton Wallace, Eric Parrish and Luka Barisic have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all UTSA scoring, including 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Roadrunners have scored 68 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: UTSA is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bulldogs are 8-0 when they make seven or more 3-pointers and 1-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Roadrunners are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 71 points or fewer and 0-6 when opponents exceed 71 points.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA is rated second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.2 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.