Jackson scores 32 to carry Akron past W. Michigan 79-68

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 7:40 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had 32 points as Akron topped Western Michigan 79-68 on Saturday.

Jackson made 13 of 14 from the free-throw line. He added six assists.

Mikal Dawson had 13 points for Akron (8-3, 6-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Enrique Freeman added 10 rebounds.

Greg Lee scored a career-high 22 points for the Broncos (2-9, 1-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Adrian Martin added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

