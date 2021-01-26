Indiana St., Bradley meet in conference play

Indiana State (7-7, 4-5) vs. Bradley (9-7, 3-4) Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes…

Indiana State (7-7, 4-5) vs. Bradley (9-7, 3-4)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes meet as Indiana State squares off against Bradley. Indiana State beat Southern Illinois by three points in its last outing. Bradley lost 65-58 to Loyola of Chicago in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Bradley’s Elijah Childs has averaged 14.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. has put up 10.8 points. For the Sycamores, Tyreke Key has averaged 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while Jake LaRavia has put up 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 29.1 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 91 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Indiana State is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 7-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Braves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sycamores. Bradley has an assist on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Indiana State has assists on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.3 percent, the 14th-lowest mark in Division I. Indiana State has allowed opponents to shoot 46.8 percent through 14 games (ranking the Sycamores 294th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.