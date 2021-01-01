CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Holden scores 24 to carry Wright St. past Oakland 90-51

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 10:04 PM

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Tanner Holden had 24 points as Wright St. won its seventh consecutive game, easily beating Oakland 90-51 on Friday night.

Tim Finke had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Wright St. (7-1, 5-0 Horizon League). Loudon Love added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Grant Basile had nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Jalen Moore had 14 points for the Golden Grizzlies (2-10, 2-3). Zion Young added 10 points. Daniel Oladapo had 10 rebounds.

Rashad Williams was held scoreless despite coming into the contest as the Golden Grizzlies’ second leading scorer at 14 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 7).

