Hemphill, Wilkins lift Drake past S. Illinois 73-55

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 8:43 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Shanquan Hemphill had 17 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs won their 12th consecutive game to open the season, topping Southern Illinois 73-55 on Sunday. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn chipped in 11, Joseph Yesufu scored 10 and Darnell Brodie had 10.

Drake (12-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) scored 34 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Lance Jones had 18 points for the Salukis (7-2, 1-2). Ben Harvey added 15 points.

