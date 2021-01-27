CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam update | Anne Arundel Co. sees changes Friday | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Hemphill scores 24 to…

Hemphill scores 24 to lead Drake past Missouri St. 78-73

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Shanquan Hemphill had a career-high 24 points as Drake won its 15th consecutive game to start the season, narrowly defeating Missouri State 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Roman Penn had 18 points for Drake (15-0, 6-0 Missouri Valley Conference). D.J. Wilkins added 11 points. Tremell Murphy had 10 points.

Isiaih Mosley had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (9-3, 5-3). Gaige Prim added 20 points and 14 rebounds. Keaton Hervey had 10 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Drake defeated Missouri State 68-61 on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

CIA no longer waiting for new employees to come to them

At some agencies, acting leadership often outlasted permanent appointees over last 4 years

DPA will help Biden lead a more federal-centric response to COVID

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up