Hawkins carries St. Francis (NY) over Mount St. Mary’s 67-55

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 7:41 PM

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (AP) — Chauncey Hawkins had 15 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) beat Mount St. Mary’s 67-55 on Friday.

Travis Atson had 15 points for St. Francis (4-3, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Vuk Stevanic added 12 points, Rob Higgins had 11 points and Unique McLean had a career-high 14 rebounds plus eight points.

Damian Chong Qui had 15 points for the Mountaineers (2-5, 1-2). Nana Opoku added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. St. Francis defeated Mount St. Mary’s 70-55 on Thursday.

