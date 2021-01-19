CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam update | Anne Arundel Co. sees changes Friday | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Harris leads SE Missouri past Tennessee State 63-59

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 11:15 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Harris had 17 points as Southeast Missouri beat Tennessee State 63-59 on Tuesday night.

Harris shot 10 for 12 from the free-throw line. DQ Nicholas had 11 points and seven rebounds for Southeast Missouri (4-8, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Manny Patterson added 10 points and three blocks.

Shakem Johnson had 18 points for the Tigers (2-9, 1-7). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 12 points. Ravel Moody had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Tennessee State 83-79 on Jan. 2.

