Gregory leads Appalachian St. over Georgia Southern 77-71

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 6:58 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory had 19 points as Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 77-71 on Saturday. Adrian Delph added 17 points for the Mountaineers, while Michael Almonacy chipped in 15.

James Lewis Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Appalachian State (9-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Eric Boone had 14 points and seven assists for the Eagles (7-6, 1-3). Elijah McCadden added 14 points. Gedi Juozapaitis had 13 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 66-63 on Friday.

