CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' union votes against strike | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Green Jr. scores 18…

Green Jr. scores 18 to lift UCF over East Carolina 71-64

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 10:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. posted 18 points and six rebounds as Central Florida topped East Carolina 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Darius Perry had 13 points and six rebounds for Central Florida (4-6, 2-5 American Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Brandon Mahan added 12 points.

Central Florida dominated the first half and led 42-25 at the break. The Knights’ 42 first-half points marked a season best for the team.

Jayden Gardner had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (7-5, 1-5), who have lost four consecutive games. Tremont Robinson-White added 18 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Speier says DoD needs to humanize its service members more to better military

Retirements surge in January, pushing backlog to 8-year high

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up