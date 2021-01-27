CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' union votes against strike | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Gordon leads Nicholls St. past McNeese St. 76-69

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 10:54 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 24 points as Nicholls State extended its winning streak to eight games, beating McNeese State 76-69 on Wednesday night.

Najee Garvin had 16 points and eight rebounds for Nicholls State (10-5, 7-1 Southland Conference). Kevin Johnson added 15 points. Ryghe Lyons had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Dru Kuxhausen had 17 points for the Cowboys (7-9, 1-7). Keyshawn Feazell added 15 points and 15 rebounds. A.J. Lawson had 12 points and six assists.

