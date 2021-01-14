CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to open more vaccine appointments | Another Wizards game postponed | Latest test results
Gordon double-double lifts Nicholls St past Northwestern St

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 12:26 AM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead Nicholls State to a 76-66 win over Northwestern State on Wednesday night.

Najee Gavin led the Colonels (5-5, 3-1 Southland Conference) with 19 points. Andre Jones added 13 points.

Trenton Massner scored 16 points for the Demons (2-13, 1-3). Larry Owens had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

