Givance scores 22 as Evansville sweeps N. Iowa 70-64

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 6:53 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shamar Givance scored a career-high 22 points, including key free throws with 23 seconds left, and Evansville defeated Northern Iowa 70-64 on Sunday, completing a weekend sweep of the Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorites.

Evan Kuhlman had 14 points for Evansville (5-5, 3-1). Jawaun Newton added 11 points and six rebounds. Samari Curtis had six rebounds.

Austin Phyfe had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (2-7, 1-3). Trae Berhow added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Berthow helped close a 12-point gap, scoring eight in a 16-11 run that brought Northern Iowa to within five, 67-62 with 1:21 left.

Evansville defeated Northern Iowa 65-61 on Saturday.

