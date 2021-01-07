Garza, No. 5 Iowa rally early, roll past Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Luka Garza scored 17 of his 24 points in the decisive first half, and No.…

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Luka Garza scored 17 of his 24 points in the decisive first half, and No. 5 Iowa roared back from an early deficit by keeping Maryland scoreless for nearly eight minutes in an 89-67 victory Thursday night.

Garza made nine of his 14 field goal attempts, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. He went 4 for 4 at the foul line, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists.

Jordan Bohannon chipped in with 18 points for the Hawkeyes (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten). Joe Wieskamp scored six to get within 11 points of 1,000 for his career.

Aaron Wiggins scored 17 for Maryland (6-6, 1-5), and Scott added 13.

NO. 8 WISCONSIN 80, INDIANA 73, 2OT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Tyler Wahl made consecutive 3-pointers in the second overtime to lead No. 8 Wisconsin past Indiana.

Wahl finished with a career-high 12 points as Wisconsin (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) won for the seventh time in its last eight games. Nate Reuvers added 14 points and Micah Potter had 10.

The Badgers have won 18 consecutive games at the Kohl Center against the Hoosiers.

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Aljami Durham added 15, Jerome Hunter had 12 and Rob Phinisee 10 for the Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3).

COLORADO 79, NO. 17 OREGON 72

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV recovered from a scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado held off No. 17 Oregon.

Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12), who improved to 10-0 against the Ducks (8-2, 3-1) all-time in Boulder.

Wright was fouled driving to the basket late in the first half, slid out of bounds and banged his neck on a courtside chair. He pounded the floor in pain before joining the team on the bench and returning to the floor.

Chris Duarte, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, scored 27 points for an Oregon team that saw its eight-game win streak halted. Eugene Omoruyi added 18 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.