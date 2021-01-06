Former Notre Dame assistant charged with voyeurism, assault

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A former Notre Dame men’s basketball assistant coach has been charged with three counts of…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A former Notre Dame men’s basketball assistant coach has been charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of domestic battery.

The charges filed Tuesday stem from Ryan Ayers’ relationships with two women over a four-year span in which he allegedly recorded them naked or while having sex without their consent. He also is accused of hitting one of the women in the face during a fight in his car in July.

Charging documents say the St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit recovered from Ayers’ cellphone “various images of naked women where they seem to be unaware that a photo was being taken of them. These images include the women in the shower, sleeping on a bed, or in a sexual position.”

Two of the voyeurism charges against Ayers are felonies, while the third voyeurism count and the domestic battery count are misdemeanors. A warrant for Ayers’ arrest was issued Tuesday.

Attorney Peter J. Agostino issued a statement on behalf of Ayers saying, “Ryan denies the allegations. His defense team is coming together and will vigorously defend him. Ryan looks forward to clearing his name of these false charges.”

Notre Dame announced in September that Ayers had left the men’s basketball program after four seasons on the staff.

Ayers graduated from Notre Dame in 2009. A four-year letterman, he averaged 6.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 117 career games.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.