Evansville, Valpo meet in conference play

Evansville (6-6, 4-2) vs. Valparaiso (3-7, 0-2)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes meet as Evansville squares off against Valparaiso. Each team is coming off of a home loss this past Sunday. Valparaiso lost 78-68 to Missouri State, while Evansville came up short in a 73-68 game to Illinois State.

STEPPING UP: Valparaiso’s Donovan Clay has averaged 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while Ben Krikke has put up 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Purple Aces, Shamar Givance has averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Jawaun Newton has put up 11 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Givance has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-7 this year when it scores 79 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 80.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Purple Aces have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Crusaders. Valparaiso has an assist on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Evansville has assists on 44 of 73 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is ranked second in the MVC with an average of 72 possessions per game.

