ETSU looks to extend streak vs VMI

VMI (7-6, 2-2) vs. East Tennessee State (6-5, 2-1) Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. In its last 11 wins against the Keydets, East Tennessee State has won by an average of 17 points. VMI’s last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2015, an 85-79 victory.

STEPPING UP: Greg Parham and Jake Stephens have led the Keydets. Parham is averaging 18.4 points while Stephens is putting up 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Buccaneers have been led by Damari Monsanto and David Sloan, who have combined to score 19 points per contest.

RAMPING IT UP: The Buccaneers have scored 74.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 60.8 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Parham has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all VMI field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 42 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 78 points and 7-0 when scoring at least 78.

WINNING WHEN: East Tennessee State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Buccaneers are 1-5 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

DID YOU KNOW: The VMI offense has scored 82.1 points per game, the 26th-highest figure in Division I. East Tennessee State has only averaged 67.8 points per game, which ranks 221st nationally.

