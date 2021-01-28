Edwards, Krikke carry Valparaiso past Bradley 91-85 in 2OT

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Sheldon Edwards had three 3-pointers and 11 points in the second overtime to finish with 18…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Sheldon Edwards had three 3-pointers and 11 points in the second overtime to finish with 18 points and lead Valparaiso to a 91-85 win over Bradley on Thursday night.

Ben Krikke also scored 18 points, five in the first overtime, for the Crusaders (6-8, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Donovan Clay added 15 points and eight rebounds, for the Crusaders, Connor Barrett had 14 points and Eron Gordon 12 with eight boards.

Edwards opened the second extra session with a 3-pointer and after two Bradley free throws Barrett nailed a 3-pointer. Edwards later added 3-pointers at 1:23 and :45 before the Crusaders made 7 of 8 free throws in the last 30 seconds.

Elijah Childs scored a career-high 27 points, including a contested turnaround 18-foot jump from the left side to tie the game at 70 with 0.7 seconds left in overtime after a length-of-the-court pass from Rienk Mast.

Childs also had 10 rebounds for the Braves (9-8, 3-5), who have now lost four straight games. Terry Nolan Jr. scored a season-high 20 points. Sean East II had 13 points.

Bradley led by as many as 14 points in the first half before Barrett had five points in a 9-0 Valpo run to cut the deficit to 32-29. The Crusaders had a nine-point lead with five minutes left in regulation but the Braves scored 10 straight, taking a 62-61 lead on a Childs layup with 49 seconds to go. XXX Helm made a free throw with 28 to go to force overtime as

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.