CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Edwards, Krikke carry Valparaiso…

Edwards, Krikke carry Valparaiso past Bradley 91-85 in 2OT

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 10:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Sheldon Edwards had three 3-pointers and 11 points in the second overtime to finish with 18 points and lead Valparaiso to a 91-85 win over Bradley on Thursday night.

Ben Krikke also scored 18 points, five in the first overtime, for the Crusaders (6-8, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Donovan Clay added 15 points and eight rebounds, for the Crusaders, Connor Barrett had 14 points and Eron Gordon 12 with eight boards.

Edwards opened the second extra session with a 3-pointer and after two Bradley free throws Barrett nailed a 3-pointer. Edwards later added 3-pointers at 1:23 and :45 before the Crusaders made 7 of 8 free throws in the last 30 seconds.

Elijah Childs scored a career-high 27 points, including a contested turnaround 18-foot jump from the left side to tie the game at 70 with 0.7 seconds left in overtime after a length-of-the-court pass from Rienk Mast.

Childs also had 10 rebounds for the Braves (9-8, 3-5), who have now lost four straight games. Terry Nolan Jr. scored a season-high 20 points. Sean East II had 13 points.

Bradley led by as many as 14 points in the first half before Barrett had five points in a 9-0 Valpo run to cut the deficit to 32-29. The Crusaders had a nine-point lead with five minutes left in regulation but the Braves scored 10 straight, taking a 62-61 lead on a Childs layup with 49 seconds to go. XXX Helm made a free throw with 28 to go to force overtime as

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

More paid leave for feds on the table, as COVID-19 reconciliation talks begin

Biden's OMB pick emphasizes more consumer-friendly government services

DoD's JAIC rolling out new contracts to speed up AI acquisition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up