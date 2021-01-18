CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
DuSell scores 19 to carry Wyoming past Air Force 77-58

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 11:36 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Xavier DuSell had 19 points off the bench to carry Wyoming to a 77-58 win over Air Force on Monday night.

Kenny Foster had 13 points for Wyoming (8-5, 2-4 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Drake Jeffries added 12 points, and Hunter Maldonado had 11 points and six rebounds.

Wyoming posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Nikc Jackson had 19 points for the Falcons (4-8, 2-6). A.J. Walker added 13 points and Glen McClintock had nine rebounds. Chris Joyce, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Falcons, was held scoreless.

The Cowboys leveled the season series against the Falcons with the win. Air Force defeated Wyoming 72-69 on Saturday.

