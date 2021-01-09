INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Doss lifts Arkansas-Pine Bluff over Alabama State 91-82

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 10:01 PM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Shaun Doss scored a career-high 31 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 91-82 on Saturday.

Joshuwan Johnson scored a season-high 25 points and had nine assists for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-8, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dequan Morris added 13 points. Jalen Lynn had 10 points.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored a season-high 56 points in the second half, and finished the game shooting 59% from the floor.

Kenny Strawbridge notched his first career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets (0-3, 0-3). LaTrell Tate added 17 points off the bench. Brandon Battle had 11 points.

