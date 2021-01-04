CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC sets vaccination target dates | Worldwide vaccinations pick up | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Dentlinger carries S. Dakota St. over Mount Marty 93-50

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 10:37 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger had 21 points as South Dakota State easily defeated NAIA member Mount Marty 93-50 on Monday night.

Luke Appel and David Wingett had 16 points for South Dakota State (6-3). Baylor Scheierman had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The late added game was the home opener for the Jackrabbits and their first game since Dec. 12.

Lincoln Jordre had three blocks for the Lancers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

