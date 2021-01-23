CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Defense shines as Morehead St. routs UT Martin 76-44

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 7:04 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome recorded 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as Morehead State won its seventh straight game, routing UT Martin 76-44 on Saturday.

Devon Cooper added 13 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who held the Skyhawks to 29.8 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Morehead State opponent..

James Baker, Jr. had 12 points for Morehead State (11-6, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference). KJ Hunt, Jr. added seven rebounds and six assists.

UT Martin totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Cameron Holden had 16 points for the Skyhawks (3-9, 1-7), who have now lost nine games in a row.

