Defense shines as Davidson defeats Duquesne 61-48

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 10:08 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kellan Grady recorded 13 points as Davidson got past Duquesne 61-48 on Tuesday night.

Carter Collins added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who held the Dukes to 28.8%, the lowest mark of the season for a Davidson opponent..

Hyunjung Lee had 12 points for Davidson (6-4, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sam Mennenga added seven rebounds.

Davidson scored 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Marcus Weathers had 12 points for the Dukes (2-3, 1-2). Michael Hughes added three blocks. Maceo Austin had six rebounds.

