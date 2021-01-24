CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Defense shines as BYU tops Pepperdine 65-54

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 12:38 AM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Brandon Averette recorded 15 points and six rebounds as BYU got past Pepperdine 65-54 on Saturday night.

Trevin Knell added 12 points for the Cougars, who held the Waves to 28.8% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a BYU opponent.

Kolby Lee had 10 points for BYU (13-3, 4-1 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Richard Harward added nine rebounds. Connor Harding had a career-high 10 rebounds.

Alex Barcello had four points despite leading the Cougars in scoring heading into the matchup with 16 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

Colbey Ross had 21 points for the Waves (6-7, 2-2). Kessler Edwards added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kene Chukwuka had 10 rebounds.

