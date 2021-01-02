CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Davis scores 26 to lift Navy past Bucknell 78-69

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:12 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Cam Davis had 26 points as Navy beat Bucknell 78-69 on Saturday in a Patriot League opening game for both teams.

Richard Njoku had 13 points and seven rebounds for Navy (4-1, 1-0). Daniel Deaver added 10 points. Greg Summers had eight points and 11 rebounds.

John Carter Jr., the Midshipmen’s second leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, failed to make a shot in eight attempts.

Andrew Funk had 16 points for the Bison (0-1, 0-1). Xander Rice added 13 points. Walter Ellis had 11 points.

