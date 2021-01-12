CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Daniels lifts Prairie View past Texas Southern 71-67

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 12:09 AM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawaun Daniels had 21 points as Prairie View narrowly beat Texas Southern 71-67 on Monday night in the first Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Daniels hit 9 of 11 shots. He added six rebounds.

Cam Mack had 15 points and nine assists for Prairie View (2-4). D’Rell Roberts added 14 points.

Galen Alexander had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (2-6). Michael Weathers added 13 points.

