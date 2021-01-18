CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Crosby carries Alcorn State over Arkansa-Pine Bluff 82-48

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 7:43 PM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Troymain Crosby had 18 points as Alcorn State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-48 on Monday.

Oddyst Walker and David Pierce III added 15 points each, and Kurk Lee had 14 points and eight assists for Alcorn State (2-6, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Shaun Doss Jr. had 10 points for the Golden Lions (3-10, 2-2). Markedric Bell also scored 10 points with eight rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

