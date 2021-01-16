CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Crosby carries Alcorn St.…

Crosby carries Alcorn St. past Mississippi Valley St. 71-59

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 9:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Troymain Crosby had 23 points as Alcorn State got past Mississippi Valley State 71-59 on Saturday.

Crosby made 9 of 12 shots and had six rebounds for Alcorn State (1-6, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Treylan Smith had 18 points and Jerry Collins added 11 points for the Delta Devils (0-11, 0-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Can the SolarWinds incident spur more action, less talk about supply chain security?

Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

OMB details requirements of Biden's new mask mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up