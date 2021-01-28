CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Corbin scores 20 to lead Winthrop over UNC Asheville 84-80

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 10:32 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C (AP) — Josh Corbin scored a career-high 20 points, dropping in six of eight 3-pointers, as Winthrop stretched its season-opening winning streak to 16 games, narrowly defeating UNC Asheville 84-80 on Thursday night.

Charles Falden added 12 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop (16-0, 13-0 Big South Conference). Chandler Vaudrin added 12 points. Adonis Arms and Micheal Anumba each had 10 points.

Tajion Jones had 20 points for the Bulldogs (9-9, 8-5). DeVon Baker added 15 points. Coty Jude had 12 points.

UNC Asheville cut an 17-point second-half Eagles lead down to 82-80 in four minutes when Jude hit a 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds left.

But Winthrop’s Russell Jones made two free throws and Jude missed a 3-pointer on UNCA’s final possession.

The Bulldogs shot a season-best 58% against Winthrop, but turned the ball over 19 times, leading to 31 Winthrop points.

