Cooper leads Morehead St. past Jacksonville St. 85-66

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 11:15 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Devon Cooper scored a career-high 20 points as Morehead State won its eighth straight game, beating Jacksonville State 85-66 on Thursday night.

Ta’lon Cooper had 17 points and six assists for Morehead State (12-6, 9-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Skyelar Potter added 14 points. James Baker, Jr. had 11 points.

Morehead State scored a season-high 50 points to break open a 35-32 halftime lead in the Eagles first sweep of Jacksonville State since the 2014-15 season. Morehead State shot 59% in the second half, putting the game away with a 14-0 run in the closing minutes.

Darian Adams had 18 points for the Gamecocks (10-6, 6-4). Jalen Finch added 17 points.

Morehead State defeated Jacksonville State 56-55 on Jan. 9.

