Collins leads South Florida past UCF 68-61

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:26 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as South Florida topped Central Florida 68-61 on Saturday night.

Darius Perry scored a career-high 23 points and had six assists for the Knights (3-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference). Darin Green Jr. added 14 points. Dre Fuller Jr. had eight rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

