CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Colgate looks for home…

Colgate looks for home win vs Army

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Army (4-2, 0-1) vs. Colgate (1-0, 1-0)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its eighth straight win over Army at Cotterell Court. The last victory for the Black Knights at Colgate was a 66-63 win on Jan. 22, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Army has benefited heavily from its seniors. Lonnie Grayson, Josh Caldwell, Alex King and Nick Finke have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Black Knights points over the team’s last five games.LIKEABLE LONNIE: Grayson has connected on 44.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 40 over his last five games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: These Patriot League foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, with Colgate sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Capitol has to get back to business

DoD stands up permanent program to give vendors access to top-tier secrets

When it comes to bid protests, vendors playing with even money at GAO

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up