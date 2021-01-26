Central Ark. looks to end streak vs SLU

Central Arkansas (3-11, 2-4) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (4-11, 2-5) University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern…

Central Arkansas (3-11, 2-4) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (4-11, 2-5)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana looks to extend Central Arkansas’s conference losing streak to five games. Central Arkansas’ last Southland win came against the New Orleans Privateers 83-79 on Jan. 6. Southeastern Louisiana lost 73-68 loss at home against Northwestern State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Central Arkansas’ Rylan Bergersen, Eddy Kayouloud and Jared Chatham have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bears have scored 75.9 points per game against Southland opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66.6 per game they recorded over seven non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bergersen has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bears are 0-10 when they score 80 points or fewer and 3-1 when they exceed 80 points. The Lions are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lions have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Southeastern Louisiana has an assist on 31 of 65 field goals (47.7 percent) across its past three outings while Central Arkansas has assists on 28 of 69 field goals (40.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana has attempted the second-most free throws among all Southland teams. The Lions have averaged 24.2 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.