Carlson carries Weber St. over S. Utah 91-67

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 11:59 PM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Cody Carlson had 25 points plus 11 rebounds, Isiah Brown added 22 points ands Weber State easily defeated Southern Utah 91-67 on Thursday night.

Dontay Bassett had 12 points and four blocks for Weber State (7-3, 2-1 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Michal Kozak added 11 points. Carlson made 10 of 13 shots. Brown also had seven assists.

Southern Utah totaled 27 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Maizen Fausett had 15 points for the Thunderbirds (10-3, 5-2). Dre Marin added 12 points.

