CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Butts lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over…

Butts lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over Texas St. 83-77 in OT

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 10:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Devin Butts scored a career-high 22 points as Louisiana-Lafayette won its seventh consecutive game, beating Texas State 83-77 in overtime on Friday night. Mylik Wilson added 21 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Wilson also had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Cedric Russell had 14 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Theo Akwuba added 10 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

Isiah Small scored a career-high 24 points for the Bobcats (6-4, 0-1). Shelby Adams added 13 points. Mason Harrell had 11 points. Marlin Davis tied a career high with 11 assists, grabbed six rebounds and had four steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up