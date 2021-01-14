Butler looks for home win vs No. 8 Creighton

No. 8 Creighton (10-2, 6-1) vs. Butler (3-7, 2-5) Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler looks…

No. 8 Creighton (10-2, 6-1) vs. Butler (3-7, 2-5)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler looks for its fourth straight win over No. 8 Creighton at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Bluejays at Butler was a 76-67 win on Jan. 31, 2017.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Creighton has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Butler has leaned on freshmen. For the Bluejays, seniors Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season. In the other locker room, freshmen Jair Bolden, Bryce Nze, Chuck Harris and Myles Tate have collectively accounted for 65 percent of Butler’s scoring this season, including 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Zegarowski has connected on 40.5 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Butler is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

STREAK SCORING: Creighton has won its last three road games, scoring 79 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Creighton offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-best rate in the nation. The Butler defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 274th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.